Are Bangladesh a bigger threat that we think in ICC World Cup?

Image: Cal Sport Media / PA / SIPA USA

The Cricket World Cup has had it’s fair share of exciting upsets and thrilling matches and another one to add to the list is the Bangladesh v West Indies match where Bangladesh won off an incredible century from Shakib Al Hasan.

Former Australian cricketer Dave Gilbert tells David Morrow and Mat Thompson that it been a surprise for a bloke who was known for his “left arm orthodox.”

“Everyone knew he could bat but not to degree he’s batting at the moment. He’s the leading runscorer in the tournament, 2 centuries and 2 fifties… so going great guns”

Their form lines up a huge game against Australia on Thursday.

“A huge game for both sides, Australia really needs to treat Bangladesh with a lot of respect.”

Given the length of the tournament every game matters and the knock-on effect of a loss on the table and mental strength Gilbert says it’s not as threatening as it looks with Australia not having “hit top gear yet.”

“We need to have 5 genuine bowlers”

Regardless of the line up it’s looking to be a cracking match between our Aussies and the firing on all cylinders Bangladesh.

