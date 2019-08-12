‘Are they serious?’ – Copeland mocks Poms’ master plan

New South Wales fast bowler Trent Copeland has laughed off the thoughts over England’s supposed ‘master plan’ to get the wicket of Steve Smith in the upcoming second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

England are planning to unleash left arm spinner Jack Leach in the second test, after dropping bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali.

“Are they serious?” Copeland said.

“It’s almost like this left arm spinner is something the world has never seen before, this mystery thing that no-one has ever tried to Steve Smith.”

Speaking on Halftime with James Willis, Copeland believes England’s plan is foolish and thinks Jack Leach shouldn’t even be selected for the Lord’s Test.

“To me it is absolutely bogus. At the end of the day, the wicket is looking green and it looks like a real even coverage of grass,” Copeland said.

“In my opinion, I don’t even think England should pick Jack Leach.

“I think they should pick Sam Curran batting at number seven and that left arm option personally.”

The second Ashes Test kicks off this Wednesday night from Lord’s at 8pm.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.