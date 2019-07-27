Macquarie Sports Radio
Are we being too harsh on Sun Yang?

7 hours ago
Julian King

Julian King has the coffee brewing and the candle burning from both ends on Weekend Mornings:

  • The weather at the Tour De France has taken a turn for the worse but that didn’t stop SBS’s Mike Tomalaris from jumping on the phone and updating us on all the action at the Tour, saying he believes Tony Martin and Luke Rowe should have been given a ‘warning’, instead of being kicked off the Tour 
  • 3AW Footy Commentator Tony Leonard joined us to review Friday nights action in the AFL and look ahead to the rest of the round 

Click PLAY to hear more

Julian King
Sports
