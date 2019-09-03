‘Are we picking our best team?’- Trent Copeland questions Marcus Harris selection

New South Wales paceman Trent Copeland has expressed his ‘surprise’ at the decision of selectors ahead of the fourth Ashes Test.

Australia has dropped Usman Khawaja in favour of Steve Smith who returns from concussion, while Mitchell Starc comes into the squad for James Pattinson.

It means Marcus Harris also retains his spot at the top of the order, but Copeland told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime he’s not sure if Australia has selected it’s best line up for the match.

“What I didn’t expect was Usman Khawaja to make way,” Copeland said.

“To push out someone like Usman Khawaja who has played a lot of Test match cricket now and has scored some big, important runs for Australia in such an important Test match? It really says a lot.

“Steve Smith coming back in, you obviously have to make way for someone of that calibre.

“It goes a long way to show that Marnus (Labuschagne) has done enough.

“If Marcus Harris has been picked I like to think that they are picking him because he is the best person for the job not because he has only had one Test.”

Copeland also had nothing but praise for the awaited return of Mitchell Starc.

“He (Starc) was exceptional at the World Cup and was arguably the best bowler of the tournament,” Copeland said.

“Closing out an innings there is no one better.”

The fourth Test at Old Trafford begins on Wednesday at 8pm AEST time.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images.