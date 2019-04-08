Are weight training programs making athletes more injury prone?

A run of serious injuries have plagued the early stages of the NRL and AFL seasons and questions are being asked as to whether intense weight training as part of strength and conditioning programs are a contributing factor.

Australian sporting icon Andrew Gaze believes this is unlikely to be the case.

“Usually you’re doing the strength and conditioning training to obviously get stronger and fitter, but also it’s a big, big part of your injury prevention program,” Gaze said on the Hour of Power.

“I think there’s a fine line, and clearly there has been some strength and conditioning people over the years who’ve been given the lemon and sars because there have been too many injuries occurring, so there is a balance,

“At the elite level, with the AFL, the NRL and most of the major sports, usually they’ve got the best people in place to make those sorts of decisions so I doubt very much that it would be a strength and conditioning [program] causing those issues,”

The former NBA Champion says it’s unfortunate when strength and conditioning coaches are held accountable for injuries which occur naturally, an unfortunate reality for professional athletes.

“We all know that within sport, you can just have bad luck, you can do a hammy or you do a soft tissue injury,

“You can have a coincidental set of circumstances that quite often all go back on the strength and conditioning and high performance staff which in some cases can be a little unfair.

The former coach of the Sydney Kings said knee and ankle injuries are among the most common injuries seen in basketball.

9 AFL players have suffered serious ACL injuries across just 19 games of the 2019 season, while Manly Sea Eagles fullback Tom Trbojevic suffered another hamstring injury and is expected to miss 8 weeks of footy.

Click PLAY to hear more: