Are you firmly parked on the Giants bandwagon? Or have you been there since day one?



It’s AFL Grand Final eve and it could not come sooner! The Giants have had an incredible underdog season. Finishing 6th on the table and scraping their way to the Big Dance! But it wasn’t always sunshine and roses for the club, in their debut season in 2012 they won a mere 2 games. Poor records such as these over the years have led many fans to go into hiding, but as Grand Final day approaches they have suddenly come out into the open! So on Halftime James posed the question, are you a bandwagon fan? Or have you been riding with the Giants since day one?

Joining James Willis:

Former Hawthorn star Rodney Eade

West Tigers star Josh Reynolds

Wallaby Nick Phipps

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich

The Daily Telegraphs Racing Writer Ray Thomas

Download this podcast here.