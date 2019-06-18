Arrested: Platini detained over investigation into Qatar 2022 corruption

Former UEFA president Michel Platini has been arrested over an investigation into Qatar’s awarding of the 2022 World Cup.

Platini, a former France football legend, was detained in Paris as the probe into the awarding of hosting rights to the tiny gulf nation’s continues to come under a sharper focus.

Australia lost out to Qatar when hosting rights were awarded nine years ago.

Former Socceroo Mark Schwarzer said it was imperative corruption were completely stamped out of the game.

“The investigation must take place and things should be cleaned out as much as they can,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“If people have done the wrong thing, they should be help accountable for it.

“At the moment it’s still too early to say but when there’s smoke there’s usually fire and there’s been a lot of smoke over the last couple of years.”

