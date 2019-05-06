‘Arthur or Martha’: Lazzo’s critique of ‘little boy’ Bronco Tom Dearden

Rugby League legend Glenn Lazarus has slammed Anthony Seibold’s decision to debut teenage young gun Tom Dearden in Thursday night’s grudge match against the Rabbitohs, branding it “irresonsible”.

Dearden was promoted as a replacement for Kodi Nikorima, who was moments away from inking a three-year deal and mid-season swap with the Warriors.

The Broncos were thoroughly dismantled by the Bunnies, losing 38-6 and Lazzo said Dearden’s performance on debut “wasn’t outstanding,”

“He didn’t do a lot but he didn’t do anything wrong either” Lazarus tells David Morrow and Julian King on Macquarie Sports Radio.

Lazarus was critical of Seibold’s decision to blood the 18-year old halfback in a high-stakes game which had been built up as the season’s spiciest grudge match to date.

“I thought it was very irresponsible of Anthony Seibold to debut that young boy in a game where it was all about him and Wayne Bennett,” he said.

“There was so much press during the week, it was a game that meant a lot for both clubs, it was a game that was going to be talked about for some time.

“Nikorima doesn’t get chosen and they put in young Dearden… I just felt he looked like a little boy running around a footy field now knowing whether he was Arthur or Martha.

“To his credit, he didn’t do anything wrong but I didn’t think it was the right thing to do, putting a kid who was the youngest Bronco ever to pay first grade in a long time and put him into a pressure cooker game against the Rabbitohs.

“That could’ve gone horribly wrong but to the young bloke’s credit he got through it, he wasn’t outstanding and a lot of the time he looked like he wasn’t quite sure what was going on.

“I think the kid has a future and let’s hope things work out.”

Click PLAY to hear more from Glenn Lazarus