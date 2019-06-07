Ash Barty charges into French Open final

Ash Barty has survived a first set calamity, fighting back to notch up a gritty win over American teenager teen Amanda Anisimova 6-7 (7-4), 6-3, 6-3 and advance to the final at Roland Garros.

Barty becomes the first Australian to reach the French Open final since Sam Stosur in 2010 and now faces unseeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova in Saturday’s decider.

The 23-year-old Queenslander got off to a blistering start, winning 17 of the first 18 points as she cruised to a 5-0 lead in the opening set.

Yet Anisimova had other plans and regathered her composure, clinching the first set in a tiebreaker.

Barty was immediately broken in the second set and faced the prospect of losing to a player who is yet to turn 18.

However, in typical fashion, Barty dug deep and wielded her grit and determination to stage a fightback, winning the second and third sets to book her place in the finals.

“The occasion, the conditions, it was pretty brutal out there,” Barty said after the match.

“I’m just proud of myself and the way I was able to fight, and scrap, and hang in there, and find a way when I kind of threw away that first set,

“At the end of the day, it’s an amazing opportunity.