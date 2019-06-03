Ash Barty into French Open quarter-finals

Ash Barty is just three wins away from ending Australia’s 46-year drought at the French Open.

Playing Serena Williams’ conquer Sofia Kenin in the fourth round, Barty won the first set comfortably before the talented 20-year-old American bounced back to win the second.

But Kenin, who was coming off the biggest win of her career, was no match for Barty who won the deciding set 6-0 to book a spot in the French Open quarter finals.

She’s just the fourth f Australian woman to make the quarter-finals in Paris since Rod Laver’s title over 40 years ago

The new world number five will take on Madison Keys for a spot in the semi finals on Wednesday.