Ash Barty wins The Don Award

Ash Barty has described her move back to tennis as the best decision she has ever made after being awarded the 2019 Don Award for Australian Sportsperson of the Year.

Speaking exclusively to Macquarie Sports Radio Nights with Christian Jantzen, the 23-year-old spoke about the year she has had which has seen her claim her first major tournament earlier this year at the French Open and later became the first Australian woman to be world number one since Evonne Goolagong-Cawley in 1976.

“It’s been an incredible year, an incredible journey for me and I’m just extremely lucky and humbled to be sharing a room with so many Australian sporting greats,” she said.

She is the first female tennis player to win the award, and just the second tennis player to win the award since Pat Rafter in 2001.

Barty took a two-year hiatus from the sport in 2014 to play cricket before returning in 2016, a decision which Barty believes was the right one.

“It was a decision I needed to make to take some time away from tennis… but I think coming back to tennis is the best decision I’ve ever made because to be honest I was a pretty awful cricketer.”

Elsewhere on the night, Louise Sauvage was elevated to ‘Legend’ status within the Sport Australian Hall of Fame.