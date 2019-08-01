Steve Smith booed by Barmy Army: ‘I just thought that was below the belt’

Australia made a late charge led by Steve Smith to finish 284 at stumps on day one of the first Ashes Test against England.

Smith scored more than half of the Australian sides runs in his first Test back since serving a suspension for his role in the South Africa sand-paper scandal.

Smith was emotional after scoring his first Century while back in the Test side – his 9th Ashes Century overall. Removing his helmet, he motioned in the direction of his teammates and was embraced by fellow batsmen Nathan Lyon.

However the triumphant moment was marred by a wave of boos coming from the England crowd.

“Surely sportsmanship is at play and the England supporters understand what an unbelievable achievement that was for Steve Smith,” Macquarie Sports Radio host Mark Levy said.

“Surely that was an opportunity for the England supporters to say you know what, credit where it is due. But not the Barmy Army, not the Poms.

“I just thought that was below the belt.”

