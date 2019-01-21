Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Asian Cup: Ryan-inspired Socceroos sneak..

Asian Cup: Ryan-inspired Socceroos sneak past Uzbekistan on penalties

2 hours ago
Levy and Riddell

Australia have booked their spot in the Asian Cup quarterfinals overnight, beating Uzbekistan on penalties.

Goalkeeper Maty Ryan was the hero for the Socceroos, saving two spot kicks in the shootout after both sides couldn’t find the back of the net across the 120 minutes of playing time.

Fox Football’s Mark Bosnich told Levy and Riddell a semi-final appearance for Australia was the minimum requirement from here.

“You couldn’t say right now that it’d be a good result if we knocked out in the quarterfinals,” he said.

“The semi finals is the (minimum) achievement but it was still a good win against a side that’s very hard to play against.

“They’re most similar to a European side as to how they play.”

Australia will face the UAE in the Asian Cup quarterfinals on Saturday morning, after the host nation beat Kyrgyz Republic 3-2 in extra time.

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

Levy and Riddell
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83