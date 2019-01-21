Asian Cup: Ryan-inspired Socceroos sneak past Uzbekistan on penalties

Australia have booked their spot in the Asian Cup quarterfinals overnight, beating Uzbekistan on penalties.

Goalkeeper Maty Ryan was the hero for the Socceroos, saving two spot kicks in the shootout after both sides couldn’t find the back of the net across the 120 minutes of playing time.

Fox Football’s Mark Bosnich told Levy and Riddell a semi-final appearance for Australia was the minimum requirement from here.

“You couldn’t say right now that it’d be a good result if we knocked out in the quarterfinals,” he said.

“The semi finals is the (minimum) achievement but it was still a good win against a side that’s very hard to play against.

“They’re most similar to a European side as to how they play.”

Australia will face the UAE in the Asian Cup quarterfinals on Saturday morning, after the host nation beat Kyrgyz Republic 3-2 in extra time.

