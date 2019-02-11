Macquarie Sports Radio
Audit wasn’t designed to access conditions of Stajcic’s contract, says PFA Chief Executive

11/02/2019
Julian King
Alen StajcicmatildasPFA

PFA Chief Executive John Didulica joined Julian King to discuss the well-being audit which led to the sacking of Matildas’ coach Alen Stajcic.

Didulica went into detail about what was intended from the survey which included how they enjoyed the Matildas’ set up, and their condition heading into the 2019 World Cup

“It was never designed to assess whether or not the conditions of his contract were being met.”

Didulica also shut down rumours Stajcic presided over a toxic culture which include homophobia and fat shaming saying the PFA have no insight on those allegations.

Julian King
Sports
