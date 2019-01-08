Aussie all-rounder calls for BBL reduction
Melbourne Renegades and Australian all-rounder Dan Christian has called for the Big Bash tournament to be reduced and include an Indigenous round.
“I do think though it should be a full home and away season, however it would be nice if we could condense the tournament a touch.
“The South African tournament I just played was 12 games in a month, and [Big Bash] is going to be 14 games in two months.
“It was a busy tournament but it was great and it was over and done with and the public didn’t lose interest in it.”
Christian debuted a bat with an Indigenous design in the win over the Hurricanes.
View this post on Instagram
Little something I’ve been working on for the last couple of months in collaboration with @charliewanti and @kookaburracricketaus! I came across @charliewanti after seeing the boots Emma’s painted for a few of the AFL players for Indigenous round, including @buddy_franklin23, @eddiebthe3rd and @mitchrobinson. Emma also designed the jumper for the Brisbane Lions for last year’s Indigenous round. So, I asked her to paint me a bat (the one on the left in the 2nd pic) for the @bbl for a couple of reasons! One, I’m proud of my heritage and wanted to do something to reflect that, and I’m thrilled that Kookaburra Sport have jumped on board to support the idea as well. They took the design and got some stickers made up, and Lachy from the @kookabatcave put them on for me this afternoon. Kooka have thankfully been wonderful supporters of me and the National Indigenous Cricket Championships for a number of years, and long may it continue! Secondly, I’ve been vocal in the past about encouraging @cricketcomau to have an Indigenous BBL round, so hopefully this can play a small role in continuing to promote the sport to the Indigenous community! The design itself is about my journey from growing up in the country, moving to the city and then having the opportunity to play a game that I love, and do it all around the world. Hopefully this can resonate with all young country kids, both Indigenous and non Indigenous, and may even help us attract a couple of young superstars that might have otherwise ended up in the NRL or AFL! I’ll be using the bats tonight versus the @hobarthurricanes and for the remainder of the @renegadesbbl matches, so hopefully they’ve got plenty of runs in them!
