Aussie all-rounder calls for BBL reduction

Melbourne Renegades and Australian all-rounder Dan Christian has called for the Big Bash tournament to be reduced and include an Indigenous round.

“I do think though it should be a full home and away season, however it would be nice if we could condense the tournament a touch.

“The South African tournament I just played was 12 games in a month, and [Big Bash] is going to be 14 games in two months.

“It was a busy tournament but it was great and it was over and done with and the public didn’t lose interest in it.”

Christian debuted a bat with an Indigenous design in the win over the Hurricanes.



