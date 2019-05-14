Aussie basketball legend backs Ben Simmons

Australian basketball legend Andrew Gaze has weighed into the debate on whether Ben Simmons can overcome his inability to make jump shots.

The 22yo was criticised for his poor shooting after the 76ers bowed out of the NBA play-offs against the Toronto Raptors. Simmons was only able to manage an average of 11.6 points per game against the Raptors.

Gaze said Simmons should not be concerned with his ability but just needs to practice in training so he can build his confidence for games.

“Because of the other areas of his game, where he is absolutely elite, he has to go out there and at least make the opponents think you have the capacity to knock them down” Gaze said.

