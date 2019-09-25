Aussie hockey’s bold move

Hockey One General Manager Tony Dodemaide has described the inception of the new domestic competition as a bold move for the sport as they prepare to kick off this weekend.

Speaking on Nights with Julian King, Dodemaide admitted replacing the former Australian Hockey League with Hockey One is a big move.

“It’s a really bold move for the sport”, he said.

Dodemaide conceded most Australians only follow the hockey during the Olympics and Commonwealth Games but he is hoping the new league, which will include a men’s and women’s double header every game will get the visibility the players deserve.

“We’ve got some of the best players in the world here…they deserve more visibility”

Hockey One has men’s and women’s teams under the same umbrella from Adelaide, Brisbane. Canberra, Melbourne, NSW, Perth, and Tasmania.

It all begins this Sunday with the NSW Pride taking on the Adelaide Fire.

