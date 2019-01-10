Aussies are just not good enough says Greg Ritchie

Former Australian test batsman Greg Ritchie says the main problem with Australian cricket at the moment is the Aussies are “just not good enough.”

Ritchie played 30 test matches for Australia with a batting average of 35.20 and is known for not holding back when voicing his opinions. He joined Matt Thompson & Brad Hardie on Macquarie Sports Radio and was asked about the problems of cricket in Australia “I agree with former test captain Ian Chappell, the problem we are facing at the moment is we’re just not good enough. If the stock is not there, you just can’t produce good cricketers. We don’t have the stock at the moment, there are many reasons for that and you’d have to go back 20 years to see why we are in the situation we’re in at the moment.”

For the first time in history Australia went down to India 2-1 on home soil in the 4 match test series and are now building up to a 2-match series vs. Sri Lanka with the first test of that series beginning in Brisbane on January 24. Young Victorian batsman Will Pucovski has been named in the squad and is a chance to make his debut at aged 20. “There is no talent knocking down the door, I hope this young man Pucovski from Victoria has a fantastic debut, he sounds exciting but I just hope he comes through because goodness me Australia needs another Ricky Ponting.”

Ritchie played 159 first class games, scoring over 10,000 runs for Queensland during his career, he didn’t hold back when discussing how far down the pecking order Sheffield Shield has fallen in Australia “That’s exactly what Australian cricket has at the moment – nothing. Sheffield Shield cricket is at an all-time low, that’s our nursery. You go and have a look at Sheffield Shield cricket now, there’s no one in the ground so if you’re a player you’re not going to get too excited about playing it. The gentleman at the top, the administrators Cricket Australia you are responsible, you wholly and solely and those who have administered the game in the last 15-20 years should hang their heads in shame.” Ritchie said.