Aussies fire on day two at French Open

Three Australians have joined opening-day winner Alexei Popyrin in the second round of this year’s French Open overnight.

Despite struggling with groin soreness recently, 21st seed Alex de Minaur overcame a less than ideal build up to post a comfortable straight-sets win over American Bradley Klahn early on day two of the year’s second major.

He now faces a crunch test against claycourt specialist Pablo Carreno Busta in the second round.

In other results on day two, 8th seed Ash Barty survived a scratchy opening-round match against American Jessica Pegula to win 6-3, 6-3.

The Australian Open quarter-finalist gave up leads in both sets before recovering to win in an hour.

2011 US Open Sam Stosur was also successful at a tournament she’s historically excelled at, taking down tricky Czech Barbora Strýcová in straight sets.

