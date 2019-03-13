Australia beat India by 35 runs to complete historic series turnaround

Australia have won an ODI series on Indian soil for the first time since 2009, completing a stunning turnaround.

The Aussies held their nerve in front of a raucous crowd in Delhi to beat India by 35 runs to win the series 3-2.

Usman Khawaja’s second hundred in three matches followed by an inspired team bowling performance sealed the victory.

No side in Australia history has ever come back from 2-0 down in a five-match ODI series and that record looked like it was going to continue as they 6-54 after powering to 1-175 early on.

But a crucial partnership between Jhye Richardson and Pat Cummins steadied the ship and ensured Australia posted 9-272.

It was a team effort with the ball as Adam Zampa (three wickets), Pat Cummins (two wickets), Jhye Richardson (two wickets) and Marcus Stoinis (two wickets) all chipped in to restrict India, who were bowled out for 237 to complete the historic win.