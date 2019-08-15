Australia bowlers excel on pulsating day two at Lord’s

Australia have bowled England out for 258 to leave the second Ashes well poised after day two.

But England will be buoyed by dismissing David Warner late in the day, with the Aussies finishing at 1-30 from 13 overs.

The 32-year-old was dismissed for the third time this series by Stuart Broad.

Earlier, Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bowl and led by the returning Josh Hazlewood, the bowling unit fired early to take two early wickets.

Fast bowler Pat Cummins (3-61) and spinner Nathan Lyon (3-68) thrived in the conditions to put the Aussies in a strong position heading into day three.

“What a day for Australia,” former coach Darren Lehmann told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“If rain can stay away, there could still be a result in this game.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio

Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images