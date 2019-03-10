Australia complete record victory to level ODI series against India

Australia and India are heading to Delhi for a decider after the tourists pulled off a stunning four-wicket win.

Spearheaded by Peter Handscomb’s maiden ODI century and Ashton Turner’s blistering 84 off 43 balls, the Aussies chased down India’s 359 with 13 balls to spare.

The run chase was Australia’s highest ever in ODIs, as well as being the biggest-ever against India and the fifth-highest ODI chase in history.

But the chase didn’t get off to a good start for Australia, with both captain Aaron Finch and Shaun March being dismissed within the first four overs. It was left to Khawaja and Handscomb to put on a 192-run partnership to drag them back into the contest, with Turner’s stunning innings sealing a famous victory in Mohali.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohi Sharma put on 192 for the opening wicket on the way to posting 9-358 off 50 overs, with Pat Cummins taking his five wickets in an ODI for the first time.

With the series tied at 2-2, both sides head to the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground on Wednesday for the fifth and deciding match of the series.

You can hear Wedesday’s series decider live on Macquarie Sports Radio from 7pm AEDT.