Australia complete successful World Cup preparation

Australia have made it three practise wins from three, easing to victory against Sri Lanka overnight.

Set a modest 240 to win at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, Usman Khawaja – who was earlier struck on the knee – scored 89 from 105 balls to lead the Aussies to victory.

With David Warner missing the final warm-up game before the Cricket World Cup begins due to soreness, Khawaja made the most of the opportunity to partner Aaron Finch in opening the batting.

Earlier, Adam Zampa was the pick of the Australian bowlers, taking 2-39 off nine overs.

Former captain Steve Smith was given two overs to prove his worth as a bowler, taking Angelo Matthews’ wicket.

The Cricket World Cup gets underway on Thursday between England and South Africa, while Australia start their title defence against Afghanistan on Saturday night (AEST).