Australia dismantle Sri Lanka in first Women’s ODI

The Australian Women have continued their dominance with a resounding 157 run victory over Sri Lanka in the first ODI at The Alan Border Oval in Brisbane.

The Aussies cruised to victory making it 16 wins on the trot, one away from a record 17 wins in a row.

Captain Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bat first on a beautiful day for cricket in Brisbane. She took charge herself from the start smashing 73 from 66 balls. Healthy contributions from Rachel Haynes (56) and Beth Mooney (66) gave Australia a solid total of 8/281.

Sri Lanka never looked comfortable with the bat, only managing 124 before being bowled out in the 42nd over.

The Sri Lankan skipper Sashikala Siriwardena offered some resistance with a fighting 30 runs but was no match for Australia’s bowlers who were all very impressive in shutting down any attempt by Sri Lanka to build momentum.

Jess Jonassen, Tayla Vlaeminck and Ashleigh Gardner each took two wickets with Gardner going for just nine runs off her nine overs. Ellyse Perry and Georgia Wareham also chipped in with a wicket each.

But the Sri Lankan’s were masters of their own undoing with two very avoidable run-outs. The first saw a miscommunication at the non-strikers end leaving Karunaratne stranded and in no hope of getting back.

The second was even worse with Oshadhi Ranasinghe strolling back to the crease thinking her shot to fine leg had run for four, unaware that it had pulled up short giving Alyssa Healy plenty of time to reign in the fielder’s throw and take the bails off.

All-in-all, it was a clinical performance from the Aussie side who have taken a 1-0 lead in the three match series, which will continue on Monday from The Alan Border Oval.