Australia drop selection bombshell ahead of final Ashes Test

Australia have sensationally axed batsman Travis Head on the eve of the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval.

All-rounder Mitch Marsh will replace the co-vice-captain in the 12-man squad for the last Test of the series.

With the pitch expected to be batter-friendly, selectors have opted to give the bowlers extra support.

Spearhead Pat Cummins is still reportedly in doubt amid concerns around the injury-prone quick’s workload throughout the four Tests played so far.

Meanwhile, England have run out of patience with Jason Roy, replacing him with all-rounder Sam Curran.

Craig Overton will also make way for fellow bowler Chris Woakes.

Ben Stokes is expected to play as a specialist batter because of a persistent shoulder injury.

Australia will be looking to cap off the Ashes tour with a win after a successfully retaining the Ashes in Manchester.

