Australia hands Sri Lanka a cricketing lesson

58 mins ago
Cricket

Australia has thrashed Sri Lanka by 9 wickets in the second Women’s T20 clash at North Sydney Oval.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Sri Lanka stumbled to 8/84 from their 20 overs.

The Aussie bowlers shared the love….Ellyse Perry the only multiple wicket-taker (2/21), with one apiece to Vlaeminck, Schutt, Carey and Wareham. A couple of run outs hardly helped the Sri Lankan’s cause either.

The target of 85 was never going to cause too many problems for the Australians, who knocked off the winning runs in the 10th over to take a 2-nil series lead.

Erin Burns top scoring with an unbeaten 30 off 18 balls.

Listen to the Highlights of Australia v Sri Lanka T20 Game 2 from North Sydney Oval

The CommBank Women’s T20 Internationals on Macquarie Sports Radio thanks to Bing Lee, supporting Women in sport. Australian Family owned for over 60 years.

Protector Aluminium do it yourself pool fence panels, fencing you can trust for life.  See the range at Bunnings.

And Ram Trucks.

Cricket
