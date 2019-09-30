Australia hands Sri Lanka a cricketing lesson

Australia has thrashed Sri Lanka by 9 wickets in the second Women’s T20 clash at North Sydney Oval.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Sri Lanka stumbled to 8/84 from their 20 overs.

The Aussie bowlers shared the love….Ellyse Perry the only multiple wicket-taker (2/21), with one apiece to Vlaeminck, Schutt, Carey and Wareham. A couple of run outs hardly helped the Sri Lankan’s cause either.

The target of 85 was never going to cause too many problems for the Australians, who knocked off the winning runs in the 10th over to take a 2-nil series lead.

Erin Burns top scoring with an unbeaten 30 off 18 balls.

An emphatic nine-wicket win for Australia in the second T20 at North Sydney Oval! #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/a8bvLXF10i — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 30, 2019

Listen to the Highlights of Australia v Sri Lanka T20 Game 2 from North Sydney Oval

