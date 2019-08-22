Australia in trouble as Archer tears through batting lineup

Australia have been bowled out for 179 on a dominant opening day of the third Test for England.

After winning the toss and electing to send the tourists in, the first session was largely marred by light but consistent showers, which saw an early lunch taken after Marcus Harris was dismissed.

But once the rain cleared, David Warner (61) and Marnus Labuschagne (74) provided the only real resistance as Jorfra Archer took six wickets in a dominant display.

Australia were at one stage 2-140 before losing 8-43 in a dramatic collapse which saw England take control of the Headingley Test.

Former coach Darren Lehmann said it was “tough” going for the Aussies with bowling-friendly overcast conditions favouring England.

But he said those same conditions could play into Australia tomorrow.

“If there is cloud cover tomorrow at Headingley, we are certainly not out of it,” he said.

“Don’t panic, we actually batted not as bad as people are saying back home.

“We got ourselves into a good position and then we lost wickets in clumps.”

Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images