Australia into first Fed Cup final for 26 years

World number nine Ash Barty has lead Australia to their first Fed Cup final in nearly 30 years.

Barty won both of her singles rubbers against Belarus at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane over the weekend and then combined with Sam Stosur to beat Victoria Azarenka and Aryna Sabalenka to win the deciding doubles match on Sunday.

Australia will host the decider on November 9th and 10th at home against France, who beat Romania 3-2 in the weekend’s other semi final in Rouen.

FED CUP RESULTS

Sabalenka defeated Stosur 7-5 5-7 6-3

Barty defeated Azarenka 7-6 (7-2) 6-3

Barty defeated Sabalenka 6-2 6-2

Azarenka defeated Stosur 6-1 6-1

Barty/Stosur defeated Azarenka/Sabalenka 7-5 3-6 6-2