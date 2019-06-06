Australia make it two from two after action-packed win over West Indies

Australia have continued their perfect start to the 2019 Cricket World Cup, beating West Indies by 15 runs overnight.

Trent Bridge hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for the Aussies in recent memory but a recent poor record at the venue was turned on its head in a game that had everything.

After winning the toss, West Indies opted to bowl first and they made the perfect start, reducing Australia to 5-79 in the 17th over as Thomas and Cottrell peppered Australia with a short-pitched bowling barrage.

What came next was a record-breaking 92 off 60 scored by Nathan Coulter-Nile to drag the Aussies back into the contest.

It was highest score ever in a World Cup innings from a number eight batsman.

Former captain Steve Smith was back in form as well, notching up his first half century since returning the team before Sheldon Cottrell took one of the catches of the tournament to dismiss him for 73.

Did this Cottrell catch better the one from Ben Stokes? We couldn’t believe it! 😱#9WWOS #AUSvWI #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/wnn47ZfGoB — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) June 6, 2019



From 5-79, Australia were eventually bowled out for 288 with an over to spare, proof of the green and gold’s capacity to both dig and bat deep.

West Indies made a less than ideal start, losing both opener Evan Lewis and Chris Gayle within the first five overs.

Gayle was given out twice on field and then overturned by DRS before being sent packing by Mitch Starc.

The Aussie spearhead was in fine form, taking five wickets and conceding 46 runs from his 10 overs.

It was Starc’s sixth 5-wicket haul in his ODI career which spans just 77 matches. Comparatively, legendary Pakistani quick Wasim Akram took six 5-wicket hauls from 356 career ODIs.

And in a match that was thrilling from start to finish, Australia snuck over the line as West Indies finishes on 9-273 from 50 overs.

After winning their first two matches, Justin Langer’s side are next set for a blockbuster clash against India on Sunday.

