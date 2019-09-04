Australia make solid start on rain-interrupted opening day in Manchester

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith have combined to put Australia in a good position at 3-170 after day one of the fourth Ashes Test.

Despite just 44 overs being bowled at Old Trafford as the wind and rain wrecked havoc, the tourists were able to recover from a horror start after David Warner was dismissed for a duck with the fourth ball of the innings.

Unlike previous Tests – where quick Jofra Archer has look damaging throughout – it was Stuart Broad and Craig Overton who took the only three wickets of the day.

Smith (60) and Head (18) will resume for Australia on day two.

TalkSPORT’s James Savundra questioned the decision to schedule a September Test in Manchester, a city notorious for its indifferent weather.

“I don’t know who thought it was a good idea to have a Test match summer ending September, especially ending in Manchester,” he said.

“The wind has been howling, at one points it was knocking the bails off.

“Australia are just ahead at this point, Steve Smith is still there and that was his eighth successive half century.”

(Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)