Australia names ODI squad for series against India

Darren Lehmann has spoken on the “interesting” ODI squad named for the upcoming three-match series against India.

Ahead of the much-anticipated World Cup in England later this year, Lehmann told Macquarie Sports Radio Cricket it was a squad picked with one eye on the tournament.

“Peter Siddle’s inclusion is interesting,” he said.

“When you’re looking towards a World Cup – he’s certainly re-invented himself in the T20 format but for one day format, I’m just interested in that one.

“JLT (Cup games) needs to be taken into account that were played earlier in the season.”

The series begins in Sydney on January 12, with matches in Adelaide and Melbourne to follow.

Australia’s squad for the ODI series against India:

Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa

