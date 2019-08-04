Australia on cusp of Ashes victory after dominant day four

England will need a monstrous 398 to win the first Ashes Test after a dominant Australian batting performance on day four.

In a match where the tourists were once teetering at 8-122, Steve Smith’s second century in the match and Matthew Wade’s first ton in over six years spearheaded the Aussies to declare at 7-487, with England at 0-13 at stumps.

The match was in the balance as day four got underway at a atmospheric Edgbaston but a resolute Smith blunted the English attack in the first session, with Travis Head the only man to depart early on.

Day four belonged to the former Australian captain, who became the first Aussie to post two centuries in an Ashes Test since Matthew Hayden in 2002.

TalkSPORT’s James Savundra said it was a near-perfect day four for Australia.

“Today was just brilliant for an Australian point of view,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I didn’t think England were great, they seemed to be sleep-walking a bit.”

Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images