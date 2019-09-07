Australia on verge of glory as final day looms

Australia are one step closer to retaining the Ashes at the end of Day Four as England are set a a mammoth task to keep the series alive.

Starting the day at 5-200, the wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes were quickly taken care as recalled paceman Mitchell Starc made light work of England’s tail to finish with figures of 3-80.

Jos Buttler provided some resistance for the Poms as they avoided the follow on, but they were soon bowled out for 301, still trailing by 196 runs.

It was the same story for David Warner as he recorded a pair for the first time in his Test career, with Stuart Broad dismissing him for the sixth time this series. Australia quickly lost the wickets of Marcus Harris and Marnus Labuschagne, but up stepped Steve Smith once again.

Smith steadied the ship and scored a measly 82 runs off only 92 balls. As wickets fell around him, Australian Captain Tim Paine declared at 6-186, setting England 382 runs to win.

Looking to keep the series alive, it couldn’t of started off any worse for England as Pat Cummins dismissed Rory Burns and Joe Root in consecutive balls.

England finished the day at 2-18 needing 364 runs for victory.