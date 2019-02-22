Macquarie Sports Radio
Australia must learn from European ticket price protests

1 hour ago
Cam Reddin
Football supporter groups in Europe are calling for capped ticket prices for games, arguing it is far too expensive to attend games.

Fans of Liverpool and Bayern Munich unfurled banners at the teams’ Champions League clash this week to condemn the price of entry.

Australian codes, notably the NRL and AFL, have long been under pressure to reduce ticket prices and lobby stadiums to reduce the cost of food and drink.

How do you rate the price of sporting events in Australia? Have your say here.

Listen to the Weekend Warm-Up with Cam Reddin – 4.00am-7.00am Saturday and Sunday mornings.

