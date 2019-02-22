Australia must learn from European ticket price protests

Football supporter groups in Europe are calling for capped ticket prices for games, arguing it is far too expensive to attend games.

Fans of Liverpool and Bayern Munich unfurled banners at the teams’ Champions League clash this week to condemn the price of entry.

Australian codes, notably the NRL and AFL, have long been under pressure to reduce ticket prices and lobby stadiums to reduce the cost of food and drink.

How do you rate the price of sporting events in Australia? Have your say here.

