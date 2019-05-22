Australia suffer injury scare in win over West Indies

Usman Khawaja has escaped serious injury overnight after being hit on the helmet by an Andre Russell bouncer.

Opening the batting against West Indies, the 32-year-old only lasted seven balls before being struck.

He was taken to hospital and cleared of a broken jaw but was reportedly visibly rattled by the incident.

The first of three practise matches ahead of the World Cup ended in victory for Australia, who won by seven wickets in Southampton.

Led by Steve Smith’s 76 runs off 82 balls, the Aussies chased down the West Indies target of 230 in less than 40 overs.

Preparations for cricket’s biggest limited-overs tournament ramp up on Saturday as Australia face England at The Ageas Bowl.