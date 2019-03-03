Australia suffers ODI setback

Australia’s miserable recent ODI form was apparent once more as they slumped to a 6-wicket loss to India in Hyderabad in the first of a five-match ODI series.

MS Dhoni led India to a spirited victory in a low scoring match, chasing just 237 for victory.

Australia have won just 4 of their last 25 ODI matches, a deeply troubling statistic considering the World Cup is less than three months away.

It was all smooth sailing for India who lost early wickets and we 4-99 having lost white ball heroes Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli.

Dhoni (59 not out) partnered with Kedar Jadhav (81 not out) and their measured contribution made all the difference.

Glenn Maxwell was bumped up the order and batted at number 5 and managed 40 runs, the second top score behind Usman Khawaja who opened the batting and managed to score 50 before falling to Kuleep Yadav.

For Aussie skipper Aaron Finch, things have gone from bad to worse. Finch went for a three-ball duck and was snared caught behind off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah.

Aaron Finch has managed just 37 runs from his past 5 ODI matches, and he’s failed to pass 50 in his last 20 white ball innings for Australia.