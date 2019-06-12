Australia survive batting collapse to beat Pakistan

Australia have survived a middle order batting collapse to make it three wins from four at the Cricket World Cup, beating Pakistan by 41 runs.

After winning the toss, Pakistan opted to bowl first and things could not have got off to a worse start as Australia piled on 146 runs without losing a wicket.

But after looking like at one stage Australia would post a score upwards of 400, they collapsed from 5-277 to be bowled out for 307 with an over to spare.

Mohammad Amir was the pick of Pakistan’s bowling, taking five wickets while David Warner notched up an emotionally-charged century in an action-packed first innings.

Chasing 308 for victory, Pakistan lost a wicket in just the second over but at one stage within the final 10 overs, looked on course to chase down the target.

But as has been the case for Australia on numerous occasion in ODI cricket, Mitch Starc played a crucial role in taking two late-innings wickets before Glenn Maxwell’s superb fielding brought Pakistan’s innings to a close 41 runs short of Australia’s target.

Imam ul-Haq (53 off 75) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (40 off 48) fought valiantly for Pakistan but their efforts proved to be in vain as Australia notched up a crucial win.

It was a typically unpredictable Pakistan effort – looking like at multiple stages they’d chase down 308 before collapsing late to hand a scratchy Australian outfit victory.

