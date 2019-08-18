Australia survive nervy day five to draw Lord’s Ashes Test

Australia have survived a nervy final day at Lord’s to draw the second Ashes Test.

The rain arrived again on the final day, delaying the start of play but England didn’t miss a beat as Ben Stokes brought up a century to give the hosts a chance of scoring an unlikely win.

Captain Joe Root opted to declared at 5-258 but Australia manage to see out the final session to protect their valuable 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

But this Test will no doubt be remembered for Jofra Archer’s brutal battle on day four, which saw the former Australian captain hit and then withdrawn due to concussion.

Marnus Labuschagne then became world cricket’s first concussion sub and scored a vital 59 as Australia ended on 6-154 at the conclusion of the Test.

The third match of the series begins at Headingley on Thursday.

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio

Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images