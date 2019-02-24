Australia thrashes New Zealand to retain Rose Bowl

A maiden ODI century for Ellyse Perry and a 5-wicket haul to Jess Jonnasen propelled Australia to a thumping 95 run victory over New Zealand to retain the Rose Bowl and win the CommBank International ODI series with a game to spare.

Perry’s extraordinary knock of 107 not-out from 110 balls was a defining innings in her career to date, partnering with Beth Mooney for a 98-run partnership which helped the Aussies out of a hole and on to the respectable total of 7/247.

Perry’s maiden tonne came about in dramatic fashion when she was dropped on the rope for 97, the ball then trickling over for four, allowing Perry to raise the bat to the stands.

Teenage leg spinner Amelia Kerr managed to snag 3 wickets in four balls to plow through Australia’s middle order and successfully prevented the Aussies from posting an even larger first innings total.

The White Ferns got off to a decent start and at 3 for 93, with skipper Amy Satterthwaite and Sophie Devine at the crease, looked confident of chasing down the target.

Things changed quickly when Jess Jonnasen entered the attack and trapped Devine on the pads for 47.

Wickets then tumbled for New Zealand as they lost 7 wickets for 59 runs to fall 95 short of the target.

Jonnasen’s 5-27 off 8 overs were career best figures and her second five wicket haul.

The win means Australia retains the Rose Bowl, which sits in a trophy cabinet quickly running out of space.