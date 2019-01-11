Australia v India ODI series LIVE on Macquarie Sports Radio

Australia will look to avenge a below-par showing in their Test series against India earlier this summer when the two heavyweights meet in their Limited Overs opener on Saturday.

The first ODI of a huge three-game series will be played at the SCG with the first ball to be bowled at 1:20pm AEDT.

The Aussies have made wholesale changes to their ODI squad with an eye to the World Cup with the likes of Chris Lynn, Travis Head and D’Arcy Short dropped.

It’s an important series for the hosts who’ll be looking to find their best XI to defend their World Cup crown.

Australia have finalised its XI for the opening match with Peter Siddle named to play his first ODI for Australia in eight years.

THE SQUADS:

Australian XI : Finch (c), Carey (wk) Khawaja, S Marsh, Handscomb, Stoinis, Maxwell, Lyon, Siddle, Richardson, Behrendorff

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

