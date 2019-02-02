Australia v Sri Lanka, Day 3 LIVE from Manuka Oval

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE

MATCH STREAM: Macquarie Sports Radio App, Macquarie Sports Radio website or Cricket Australia website

TODAY’S LINE-UP from 10am AEDT, 9am AEST: Tim Lane, Bruce Eva, Mike Hussey, Darren Lehmann, Glen McGrath, Ian Chappell, Marvan Atapattu

THE BUILD UP

It is a hot one in Canberra today and the heat is on the Sri Lankans who trail by 411 runs after the Australians piled on the runs at Manuka. Kurtis Patterson scored his maiden test match century and looks set to be on the plane to England for the Ashes.

Dimuth Karunaratne will bat if required today with doctors clearing the Sri Lankan opener of serious damage to his neck or any nerve damage after he was floored by a sharp Pat Cummins bouncer.

Keep clicking back throughout the day to see all the analysis, highlights and news from Day 3 at Manuka Oval.

Catch up on anything you missed from Day 2 HERE