Australia wins in a thriller!

Australia has defeated New Zealand by 5 runs in a thrilling finish to the first CommBank ODI at the WACA.

The Aussies set the Kiwis a target of 242 for victory and the White Ferns were cruising towards victory at 4-188 before the Aussies broke through with a blister spell with the pill.

Spinner Jess Jonnasen’s four-wicket haul flipped the pressure back onto the tourists, who limped to the end of their 50 overs, restricted to 9-236.

Amy Satterthwaite’s captains knock of 96 was a valiant contribution but the skipper couldn’t quite lead her team to victory.

Rachael Haynes topped the scoresheet for the Aussies with a hand 67 from 80 balls.

Jonnasen’s 4-43 was instrumental in Australia’s electrifying win.

Both sides now head to Adelaide for game 2 on Sunday, and you can catch every ball live with the nations best commentary team on Macquarie Sports Radio.