Australian can win the 2019 World Cup says John Embury

In what has been a tumultuous 9 months for Australian cricket, Macquarie Sports Radio cricket commentator John Embury still believes the Aussies have the capabilities to win the 2019 cricket World Cup.

The Aussies are the current ODI World Champions and on Saturday took a 1-0 lead over India in their 3 game ODI series.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio breakfast, John Embury says Australia have the right ammunition to defend their world championship title “I still think Australia could win the World Cup, although everything has been a little bit of a disaster over the last few months for Australia they have got the players in Australia I think to win the World Cup.”

Australia set India a score of 289 from their 50 overs at the SCG on Saturday. In reply, India collapsed to 3/4 after 4 overs with young gun Jhye Richardson claiming 4/26 from his 10 overs for the match. When discussing the bowling stocks of Australia “It’s very encouraging to see that Behrendorff and Richardson that got selected for the match bowled so well against India in their chase but also encouraging as well for the Australian batting that they all made a contribution. Alex Carey batted very well, Khawaja, Marsh, Handscomb. That was very encouraging. To me I think it looks pretty exciting, with the Australian 3 fast bowlers to come back in, very excited for Behrendorff & Richardson, they bowled with control and really caused the Indian batsman some problems.”

The cricket world cup begins on May 30. Australia’s first game will be on June 1 vs. Afghanistan.