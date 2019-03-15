Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Australian Olympic Committee weighs in..

Australian Olympic Committee weighs in on push for Olympics in North Korea

5 hours ago
Cam Reddin
20322032 olympicsbrisbanecam reddinjoint bidnorth koreaolympic gamesOlympicssouth koreathe gamestokyounified korea

A new federal Government plan would see Australian sport become a diplomatic weapon to advance Australia’s standing on the international stage.

CEO of the Australian Olympic Committee Matt Carroll speaks with Macquarie Sports Radio‘s Cam Reddin about the Government’s new plan.

Mr Carroll also weighs in on the push to give North Korea a run at hosting the Olympic Games.

Click below to hear the full interview. Listen to the Weekend Warm-Up with Cam Reddin – 4.00-7.00am Saturday and Sunday mornings

Cam Reddin
CricketLifestyleMoneyNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83