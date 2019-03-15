Australian Olympic Committee weighs in on push for Olympics in North Korea

A new federal Government plan would see Australian sport become a diplomatic weapon to advance Australia’s standing on the international stage.

CEO of the Australian Olympic Committee Matt Carroll speaks with Macquarie Sports Radio‘s Cam Reddin about the Government’s new plan.

Mr Carroll also weighs in on the push to give North Korea a run at hosting the Olympic Games.

