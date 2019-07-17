Australian women’s cricket team are on the edge of an ashes win says skipper

The Australian women’s cricket team are on track to retain the Ashes, when they face England in tonight’s Test match.

Australian Skipper Meg Lanning says the team have been improving with each game and they expect it to be a close battle.

“We’re all really excited to play in a test, we don’t get the chance very often,” said Lanning.

“It’s a consistent team and we don’t generally have a lot of change over, which gives us a lot of stability.

“The excitement amongst the group is crazy.”

A draw will be enough for the Aussies to bring home the trophy, while a win will earn them an outright Ashes series victory.

Meanwhile England will need to win the Test and the following three Twenty20 Internationals to reclaim the Ashes.

