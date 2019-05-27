Australia’s ICC Cricket World Cup Fixture

We’re days away from the most hotly anticipated sporting event of the year:

The ICC Cricket World Cup!

Australia, the defending champions, are enjoying some spicy form in the tournament warm-up matches and are poised to buck a longer period of ODI malaise.

Hear every Australian match of the ICC Cricket World Cup on Macquarie Sports Radio.

2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Squad

Aaron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa