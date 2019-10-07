Australia’s world record-equaling win

Australia’s Women’s Cricket Team has claimed a 110 run win over Sri Lanka in the 2nd Game of their 3-match ODI series thanks to a maiden century for Rachael Haynes and four wickets from Jess Jonassen.

It was the Australian women’s team’s 17th ODI win in a row – equaling their own world record set between 1997 and 1999.

They haven’t lost a one-dayer since falling to England in a dead rubber in Coffs Harbour in October 2017.

They'll have a chance to set the record outright when they conclude their series against Sri Lanka at Allan Border Field on Wednesday

The Aussies also claimed the ICC Women’s Championship with the win. No other team has even a mathematical chance of catching them at the top of the table before the competition ends in early 2020.

It came as Australia limited Sri Lanka to 9/172 from their 50 overs, nowhere near the hosts’ mark of 8/282 that they set after winning the toss and batting.

Spinner Jonassen was instrumental in keeping the wickets tumbling, taking 4/31 and in the process becoming just the fourth Australian woman to notch 100 ODI wickets.

In just her 67th match to boot.

The others to reach that mark are Cathryn Fitzpatrick (180), Ellyse Perry (151) and Lisa Sthalekar (146).

Earlier, Rachael Haynes was the hero of the Australian batting innings with her maiden ton in Australian colours.

She struck 118 off 132 to help the Aussies to 8/282 off their 50 overs.

It’s no surprise that Haynes was named Player of the Match.

Haynes had century partnerships with Alyssa Healy (69 off 62) and Meg Lanning (45 off 62).

However the home side failed to post a seriously imposing score despite the impressive platform laid by the top three batters.

When captain Lanning was dismissed one ball short of the 40 over mark, it seemed the likes of Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner and Beth Mooney would create some fireworks.

But they only managed 63 runs off the final 10 overs, losing 6 wickets in the process as a succession of batters failed to clear the fielders.

Mooney was the only Aussie outside the top three to reach double figures (18 off 16).

Click PLAY below to listen to the highlights of Game 2 of the WODI series between Australia and Sri Lanka