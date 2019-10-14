Back in Blue: Eddie Betts reacts to Carlton homecoming

AFL star Eddie Betts has opened up about his emotional return to the Carlton Blues where his career started back in 2005.

The small forward was traded to Carlton on Monday afternoon from the Adelaide Crows for a future fourth fourth round pick.

Speaking with Piggy, Levy and Jimmy, Betts said he still has to pinch himself for being back with the Blues.

“I walked in yesterday at the press conference and it was just so surreal. It was mixed emotions and I can’t believe I’m back after six years in the navy blue,” Betts said.

A chance to return home was always on the mind of Betts who even revealed he turned down a longer contract offer from the Gold Coast Suns.

“I thought about Gary Ablett going back to Geelong after being with the Suns and I thought, ‘well why can’t I do that?'”

“I got the two offers from both Carlton and Gold Coast and I actually turned down the Suns offer which was a three-year deal to take Carlton’s deal and finish it off where it started.”

After only agreeing to a one-year deal with the Blues, Betts did not rule out extending his career but said he would let his football do the talking.

“All I want to do now is focus on my footy and play the best footy I can for the club and if my body is holding up alright and my form is alright, then I’ll play on,” Betts said.

Betts played 184 games for Carlton between 2005-13, kicking 290 goals before he joined the Crows as a restricted free agent in the 2013 off-season.

The Indigenous star’s move to South Australia proved a success as he became a three-time All-Australian, played in one Grand Final and was crowned with the AFL’s Goal of the year a record four times.

(Photo by Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)