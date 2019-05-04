“Badly lit candles for headlights” light up the Supercars in Perth

Image: EDGE PHOTOGRAPHICS

The Supercars series hits the Perth SuperNight in a historic outing this weekend.

As the championship starts to get some warmth in it’s tires Milwaukee Racing driver Will Davison shares that when it comes to night racing absolute lighting isn’t what all drivers might want.

“The vision is enough, but it’s borderline”

With high octane racing seeing drivers race wheel to wheel inches from possible crashes the addition of night adds extra excitement for not only spectators but the drivers.

“You rely a lot on muscle memory… it’s pretty exciting, the first lap is pretty full on”

