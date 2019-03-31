Macquarie Sports Radio
Balmain legend Garry Jack couldn’t watch ’89 Grand Final for more than a decade

6 hours ago
Clinton Maynard
clinton maynardGarry Jack

Photo: Bob Thomas/Getty Images 

Former rugby league star Garry Jack has revealed he didn’t watch the replay of the 1989 Grand Final until 2005.

The Kangaroo and NSW State of Origin fullback was a member of the consecutive Balmain sides which fell to Canterbury in the ’88 final and then to Canberra in ’89 in extra time.

The latter was particularly painful and he’s told Full Time’s Clinton Maynard the first time he watched it was in ’05 when Wests made the NRL final.

“I didn’t realise what a great game it was… it was just spoiled by the last 1:39 to go on the clock” he said.

Click PLAY below to listen to the full feature interview

 

Clinton Maynard
News
